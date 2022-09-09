P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $53,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter.

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.65.

