P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $617,000 Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXAW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

