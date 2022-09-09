P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Troika Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 247,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $202,559.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,007,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,834.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 819,640 shares of company stock worth $651,032 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Troika Media Group Company Profile

TRKA opened at $0.48 on Friday. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.