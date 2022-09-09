P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCTSW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 633,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 434,139 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

