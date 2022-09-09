P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSEVW opened at $0.25 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.