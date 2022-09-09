P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 150,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of Katapult worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 36.0% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

About Katapult

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.