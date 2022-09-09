P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $120,000 Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 428,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of IVCBW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.