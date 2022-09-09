P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes $46,000 Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IOACW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

