P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 597,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Ahren Acquisition Trading Down 35.4 %

AHRNW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

