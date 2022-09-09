Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

