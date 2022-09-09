Pallapay (PALLA) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $39,132.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pallapay has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00484284 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00797703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015543 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
