Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANDY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.