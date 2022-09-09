Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $411,022.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin (PNG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,641,148 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

