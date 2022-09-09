PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

PAR stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $942.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile



PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

