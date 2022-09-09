Paralink Network Price Hits $0.0014 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Paralink Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paralink Network has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Paralink Network has a market cap of $450,301.76 and approximately $41,296.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Paralink Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paralink Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paralink Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

