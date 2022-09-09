Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.98

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 24.98 and last traded at 25.68, with a volume of 60800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 25.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 27.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

