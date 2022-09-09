Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 344 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

