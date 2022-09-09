Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.47 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

