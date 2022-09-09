Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 6,514 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,514 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

