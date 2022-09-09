Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 630,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

