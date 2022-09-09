Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

