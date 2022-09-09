Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $364.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $692.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

