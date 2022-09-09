Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $225,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $439.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

