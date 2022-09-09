Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $357,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

