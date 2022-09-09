Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $414,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

GE stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

