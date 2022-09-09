Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $481,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

