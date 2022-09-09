Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $481,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.
AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.