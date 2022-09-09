Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Aviva PLC raised its position in Nucor by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Nucor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $139.42 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.