Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 84 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

CAT stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

