Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

