Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 491,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.