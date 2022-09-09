Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $335.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

