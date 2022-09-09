Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,506 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

