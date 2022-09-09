Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,899 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.