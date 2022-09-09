Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 32 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $342.68 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.