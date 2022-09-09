Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 90 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 3.1 %

WST opened at $308.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

