Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $336,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 47,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $32.54 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.