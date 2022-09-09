Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,726,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,690,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,572,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.