PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $850,519.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $850,519.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

