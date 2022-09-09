Particl (PART) Price Hits $0.30

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Particl has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00096807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033404 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,960 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

