Particl Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Particl has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $3.78 million and $1,747.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008376 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000282 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,427,561 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

