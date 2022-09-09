Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $769.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

Patria Investments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth $324,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.