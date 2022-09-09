Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Patria Investments Price Performance
Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $769.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.