Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PDCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

PDCO opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,708,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 607.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 890,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 418,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

