Pawtocol Hits One Day Volume of $598,274.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $598,274.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com.

Pawtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars.

