PayAccept Price Reaches $0.0569 (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. PayAccept has a total market capitalization of $817,187.06 and $19,456.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayAccept coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayAccept has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

PayAccept Coin Profile

PayAccept is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

