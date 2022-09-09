PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in PayPal by 89.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 24.0% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 464,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,662,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $289.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

