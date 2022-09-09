Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 6.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.50. 20,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,301,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,393,000 after buying an additional 489,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,571,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

