PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $84,008.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.