Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $849.17.

PSO opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8062 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

