PECULIUM Price Down 66.8% This Week (PCL)

PECULIUM (PCL) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, PECULIUM has traded down 66.8% against the dollar. One PECULIUM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io/documents. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PECULIUM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets.PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

