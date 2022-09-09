Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

